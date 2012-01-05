BRUSSELS Jan 5 Belgian luxury bra maker
Van de Velde posted 2011 turnover above its own
expectations and said that follow-up orders in December were
higher than 2010.
Excluding the contribution of its two recent acquisitions,
U.S. lingerie chain Intimacy and Britain's Rigby & Peller,
organic turnover grew 2.2 percent in 2011, the group said.
In November, the group said it expected full-year core
profit and turnover growth of around 1.5 percent, down from 7.3
percent in 2010.
Including the acquisitions, 2011 turnover grew 8.2 percent
to 180 million euros ($232 million).
Van de Velde will announce its full 2011 results on Feb. 17.
($1 = 0.7747 euro)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Dan Lalor)