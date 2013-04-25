* Europe sales slowed by tough economy, late spring
* Sales through wholesalers to fall in 2013
BRUSSELS, April 25 Belgian bra-maker Van de
Velde lowered its profit outlook on Wednesday, saying
falling sales in Europe would hit its 2013 profits.
The maker of brands like Marie Jo and PrimaDonna had
previously said it was aiming to keep its full-year EBITDA at
about the same as last year, when it made 48.8 million euros
($63.42 million).
However, Van de Velde said In a statement late on Wednesday
it believed sales of its products by independent retailers had
fallen in excess of 4 percent in the first quarter of 2013 as
Europe's struggling economy and late spring weather lowered
consumer spending.
It said sales through wholesalers would fall slightly in
2013 compared with the previous year.
"We felt there was a chance of turnover remaining stable in
the first half year, but due to the circumstances outlined above
it is possible that last year's half-year turnover will not be
matched," the firm said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(Reporting By Ethan Bilby; Editing by Ben Deighton)