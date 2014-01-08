BRIEF-Egypt Free Shops nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit EGP 83.7 million versus EGP 46.6 million year ago
BRUSSELS Jan 8 Belgian lingerie maker Van de Velde said on Wednesday its turnover increased slightly in 2013, as a strong showing of its Rigby & Peller brand in continental Europe made up for declines in its U.S. business.
The group's wholesale business reversed a decline in sales in the second half, to finish 2013 with stable revenues compared to the previous year.
Consolidated turnover in 2013 increased by 0.3 percent to 182.4 million euros ($248.18 million), up from the 181.8 million in 2012. ($1 = 0.7349 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Nine-month net profit EGP 83.7 million versus EGP 46.6 million year ago
DUBAI, April 23 The Saudi stock index jumped in early trade on Sunday on overnight news that King Salman had issued a royal decree restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.