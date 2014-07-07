BRUSSELS, July 7 Belgian lingerie maker Van de
Velde on Monday reported a 10.3 percent rise in
revenues for the first half, supported by the launch of a new
swimwear collection and strong sales in Germany.
The group, which had forecast its wholesale business would
grow by more than 8 percent in the first half of the year, said
sales at this business unit grew by 13.8 percent.
Its retail business grew by 12.6 percent in continental
Europe, following strong growth in Germany, and a 9.1 percent
increase in the United Kingdom.
Sales in the United States fell by 22.7 percent and the
group repeated that it may need to take an impairment on these
operations.
Revenues in the first half rose 10.3 percent to 106.9
million euros ($145.82 million).
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)