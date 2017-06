BRUSSELS Jan 7 Belgian luxury lingerie maker Van de Velde said its full-year sales increased by 0.9 percent to 181.4 million euros ($237.61 million) thanks to new store openings.

The maker of brands like PrimaDonna, Sarda and Marie Jo said store openings in Germany and Spain helped increase continental European sales at its Rigby & Peller division.

