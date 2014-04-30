BRIEF-NanJi E-Commerce to invest 15 mln yuan to set up food JV with partners
* Says it plans to invest 15 million yuan to set up a food JV with partners and hold 50 percent stake in it
April 30 Van de Velde NV :
* Total wholesale turnover in the first half of the year to rise by more than 8 percent
* The pre-orders for the second half of the year are around the same as the same period in the previous year
* In the UK Rigby & Peller has experienced strong like-for-like growth compared with the previous year
* European continent like-for-like growth in the Dutch shops is just as strong Further company coverage:
* Says it signs cooperate agreement and plans to set up investment fund with partners