NEW YORK May 5 Arguing that many of its
customers cannot afford to pay high investment advisory fees,
The Vanguard Group on Tuesday unveiled a low-cost service
combining an automated investment plan with advice from a
Vanguard financial planner.
After more than two years of testing, the mutual fund giant
is rolling out its Personal Advisor Services to individuals who
invest a minimum of $50,000, far below most conventional
advisers' minimums. It will charge 0.30 percent of assets
annually for the service - or $150 on a $50,000 portfolio - well
below the 1.0-2.0 percent range that many full-service firms and
investment advisers offer to wealthy clients.
Advisers will primarily invest client assets in the
lowest-cost share classes of Vanguard's famously low-cost mutual
funds, but will consider written requests for other holdings.
Individuals with $500,000 or more in assets will be assigned a
personal adviser. Others will be assigned advisers at random
when logging in.
Vanguard has offered advisory and trust accounts for years
that generally charged annual fees of 0.70 percent of assets and
required minimum investments of $500,000. Over the next year, it
will transfer those investors to the lower-fee program. Some $10
billion has already moved.
Vanguard said that during the pilot it attracted more than
$7 billion of additional assets without direct marketing or
advertising.
Vanguard's direct-marketing-savvy, consumer-friendly
reputation and focus on low- and high-end investors have the
potential to threaten conventional brokerage and advisory firms
as well as new "robo-advisers" that create portfolios of
low-cost exchange-traded funds for neophyte investors.
"Its niche is being the low-cost provider, and if the
automation works well it could be just as profitable with giving
advice as with selling funds," said Len Reinhart, head of
Wealthcare Capital Management, which oversees $1.3 billion for
wealthy investors.
As a nonprofit company that pays salaries rather than fees
and commissions to its advisers, Vanguard says its intentions
are less about competition than about helping needy customers.
"Demographic and behavioral trends point to an increased
demand for advice, and we believe this new service can help more
of our clients reach their financial goals," Vanguard Chief
Executive Bill McNabb said in a statement.
Sophisticated investors will still need customized advice on
taxes, estate planning and niche areas the new service will not
offer, Vanguard officials said.
They have good reason for calming words. About one-third of
the $3.6 trillion sitting in Vanguard funds were sold through
brokers and advisers.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Leslie Adler)