By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, June 16 The Vanguard Group, which in
40 years became the biggest mutual fund company by selling
low-priced, market-matching funds, is competing with some of its
best customers - the brokers and advisers who funnel client
assets to its funds -- by offering personalized service to
investors with more than $500,000.
Making things worse for outside advisers, Vanguard is
charging 0.3 percent of assets annually or less, compared with
the 1 percent to 3 percent common among brokers and independent
financial advisers. That's down from the 0.70 percent Vanguard
used to charge. And the company has widened the pool of eligible
investors to include people with $50,000 or more, down from the
former minimum of $500,000.
Some advisers said they can't compete with Vanguard's prices
nor its marketing muscle. David Lewis, whose Resource Advisory
Services in Knoxville, Tennessee, manages about $97 million,
said he lost a client in April with an account of almost $2
million to Vanguard because of its lower fees and offer of a
personal adviser.
"We like to think we're doing more than they can do," said
Lewis, 67, who offers advice about areas including retirement
accounts, taxes and estate planning. "The gentleman said in his
exit call that he really appreciates us but didn't need our
level of service now that the big work was done."
Vanguard said it expanded its advisory service because most
of its customers seek retirement advice but aren't willing to
pay the usual fees.
The cuts reinforce the nonprofit company's mission to
produce strong returns for investors through keeping operational
and management costs low, company executives said.
"Obviously there are going to be some advisers who think we
are treading on their turf," said John Bogle, the 86-year-old
founder and former chief executive of Vanguard told Reuters.
"We've never been as directly competitive as this, but at some
point you have to stand up for what you believe."
The new program risks alienating the advisers at outside
brokerages, banks and financial planning firms who last year
were responsible for more than half of the record $214 billion
that Vanguard collected from investors.
In 2009, about 27 percent of Vanguard's $1.35 trillion in
assets under management were funneled through banks, brokers and
independent advisers, the company said. Today, about a third of
its $3 trillion in assets came from those third-party
salespeople.
Vanguard officials say that its new Personal Advisor
Services program won't compete with high-end advisers. The
company's advisers talk to clients online or by phone, and offer
a fairly bare-bones array of products and services.
"Even if we win business that is up-market, it will be
different from the in-person, high-touch guidance clients
experience with advisers," said Martha King, who until recently
ran Vanguard's third-party sales unit and heads its
institutional division. "We are not going to be living in their
communities."
Vanguard fees:
link.reuters.com/dux84w
WEALTHIEST CUSTOMERS
Still, many wealth managers are concerned that one day
Vanguard will target their wealthiest customers. When it
announced the advice service in May, its fee schedule ranged
from 0.30 percent on assets below $5 million to as low as 0.05
percentage points for customers investing $25 million or more at
Vanguard.
Some also took personally a website promotion that said
Vanguard is "reinventing financial advice to help you earn more,
pay less and partner with an adviser who works solely for your
benefit."
"They are going after my clients," said Rick Ferri, an
independent Texas-based financial adviser and blogger who touts
Vanguard's philosophy of keeping investment costs low and says
he has put more than $1 billion of client money into its funds
over the last 15 years.
"It's scary to have Vanguard do this," said Bill Hayes,
co-owner of Kingston, Massachusetts-based advisory firm Charles
Carroll Financial Partners. "I have a lot of clients' money
there, and I'll pull it in a heartbeat if they start going after
the smaller advisers." His firm manages about $43 million for 91
clients.
Outside advisers may fret, but few plan to stop sending
clients' money to the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company. Ferri
said he has a duty to invest client money in consistent,
reliable funds at low prices, and that's what Vanguard and a few
competitors provide. Ferri also said he is fighting back by
offering a broader range of investments - including
exchange-traded funds that Vanguard doesn't offer in its new
program -- along with an advisory service that has different
price tiers.
King, the Vanguard executive, says the only advisers who
might feel pushed around are those who have been shifting
down-market to less wealthy clients. "The threat is greater
there, but most of our advisers do not feel threatened by PAS
and really shouldn't be," she said.
Some advisers who spoke to Reuters agree.
"They are going to fill a part of the market that is still
overlooked or poorly served," said Chris Cordaro, managing
partner of Regent Atlantic Capital, which manages $1.2 billion
of assets and works with clients whose accounts average close to
$3 million. "We bring a different value proposition. For someone
who has $250,000 or $350,000, there are not a lot of good
choices and Vanguard can help them."
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz, editing by Dan Wilchins and John
Pickering)