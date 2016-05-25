BRIEF-Agricultural Land Trust says One Managed Investment Funds entered into transaction to give trust income
* One Managed Investment Funds as responsible entity to Agricultural Land Trust entered into transaction to give trust income
May 25 Top U.S. mutual fund company Vanguard Group appointed Michael Rollings its chief financial officer.
The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based company said Rollings, who most recently was the CFO Of Massmutual Financial Group, will join Vanguard next month. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
NEW YORK, May 23 London-based startup TransferWise has launched a new service in the UK and Europe that will make it easier for small businesses to keep money and get paid in more than 15 currencies, as the company branches beyond its core money transfer business.