May 25 Vanguard Group, the No. 1 U.S. mutual
fund company, appointed Michael Rollings as chief financial
officer and head of its finance division.
The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based company said Rollings,
most recently CFO of life insurance company MassMutual Financial
Group, will join Vanguard next month.
Vanguard, which managed more than $3.5 trillion in global
assets as of April 30, said Rollings would assume leadership of
the finance division from Managing Director Glenn Reed.
The CFO role at Vanguard is being "re-created" as it was
without a CFO since 2008, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
After Ralph Packer retired in 2008, Reed assumed
responsibility of Vanguard's finance operations.
Reed will remain a member of Vanguard's senior leadership
team and head the newly formed strategy division, the company
said on Wednesday.
MassMutual confirmed the move and said chief enterprise risk
officer Elizabeth Ward would replace Rollings.
