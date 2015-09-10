By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, Sept 10 Mutual fund company Vanguard
Group backed measures at more than
a dozen companies this year that could give shareholders more
power over the makeup of corporate boards, securities filings
show.
Vanguard's votes in favor of so-called proxy access for
investors with as little as 3 percent ownership came despite the
firm's general preference for a higher threshold of 5 percent
and fund industry concerns that the changes would encourage
disruptive activist investors.
"Our starting point is 5 percent, but we also said we would
look on a case-by-case basis," Vanguard Fund Treasurer Glenn
Booraem said in an interview. He declined to discuss individual
cases.
The proposals would make it easier for groups of investors
to run director candidates.
Vanguard funds voted in favor of proxy access at the 3
percent threshold at 15 companies, including streaming video
provider Netflix Inc, oilfield services company Nabors
Industries Ltd and liquefied natural gas company
Cheniere Energy, according to disclosures reviewed by
research firm Fund Votes.
A few of the 15 boards supported the change, but most
opposed it. In those cases, "you can view the votes as sort of a
failing grade from Vanguard," said independent governance
consultant Francis Byrd.
The main supporter of the 3 percent threshold, New York City
Comptroller Scott Stringer, said that because Vanguard voted
against most proxy access proposals, including costing a
majority at energy company Exxon Mobil Corp, its show of
support was "not credible."
Though non-binding, the proposals have triggered changes. As
of July 30, 49 of 84 proxy access resolutions at U.S. companies
won majority support, said Institutional Shareholder Services,
and 41 companies were moving on new rules.
Vanguard rival BlackRock Inc has been a frequent
supporter of proxy access, suggesting it can focus boards on
shareholder interests. But funds sponsored by Fidelity
Investments often oppose the proposals.
"The prospect of certain shareholders utilizing the proxy
access process may create a distraction for executives and
directors," a Fidelity spokesman said.
At Netflix, ISS recommended investors break with management
on five of nine proposals, noting how the company did not act on
shareholder votes in 2014. In June, shareholder majorities
followed ISS's advice on four items, including proxy access.
Netflix will consider the votes, a spokesman said.
Proposals at the 3 percent level also won majorities at
Nabors and Cheniere. Nabors "continues to evaluate potential
actions" on proxy access, it said. Cheniere did not comment.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Lisa Von Ahn)