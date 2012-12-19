Dec 19 Money manager Vanguard Group said inflows from customers into its mutual and exchange-traded funds totaled $130.4 billion in 2012 through the end of November.

The inflow exceeded the company's highest annual total ever and would be a record in the fund industry, Vanguard said in a statement on Wednesday.

Inflows continue to be "strong" in December, Vanguard spokesman John Woerth said. He declined to estimate a dollar total for the month.