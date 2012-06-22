June 22 Gus Sauter, the long-time chief
investment officer at Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual
fund company, will retire at the end of the year, the company
said on Friday.
Sauter, 57, will be replaced by Tim Buckley, 43, a managing
director at Vanguard, based in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.
"Our focus will continue to be on low-cost, broad based, and
enduring investments, and managing Vanguard's clearly defined
portfolios with our hallmark discipline and prudence," Buckley
said in a statement.
Sauter led Vanguard's efforts to develop quantitative stock
management strategies in the 1990s. He also spearheaded
Vanguard's push into exchange-traded funds starting in 2001, a
group that now ranks third-largest in the world with almost $200
billion in assets. He was named chief investment officer in
2003.
Vanguard oversees some $2.1 trillion in total assets
including 170 U.S.-based mutual funds totaling $1.8 trillion.