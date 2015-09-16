(Adds information on Vanguard's trading restrictions)
Sept 16 Vanguard Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. fund
company, said on Wednesday its investors can now trade in the
same fund within 30 days, compared to the previous policy of 60
days.
The announcement comes during a tumultuous time on global
markets. The S&P 500 Index is off 6 percent over the past month
while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index is down 8 percent during that
time, reflecting a stock market meltdown in China.
"The 30-day restriction seeks to better accommodate
investors' transaction needs, including tax-loss harvesting and
rebalancing, while still affording the funds and shareholders
protection against excessive trading," Vanguard said in a
statement.
Vanguard's revised restrictions apply to all Vanguard mutual
funds, with the exception of money market and short-term bond
funds. The policy also does not apply to Vanguard
exchange-traded funds because they trade intraday, much like
stocks.
Participants in defined contribution retirement plans for
which Vanguard provides record keeping will become eligible for
the 30-day purchase hold in mid-2016, the company said.
