Feb 22 Vanguard Group Inc on Friday named Joseph
Brennan as the new leader of its Equity Index Group, overseeing
more than 80 U.S. and international index funds and
exchange-traded funds with roughly $1 trillion in assets.
Brennan's appointment and several other manager changes
announced by Vanguard on Friday mark key early moves by Vanguard
Chief Investment Officer Tim Buckley. He took over the job at
the start of the year from long-time CIO Gus Sauter, who
retired.
Equity index funds are a crucial area for Vanguard, the
largest U.S. mutual fund company, accounting for about half its
$2.1 trillion in mutual fund assets.
Brennan had previously been chief investment officer for the
firm's Asia Pacific region operations and was based in
Australia. He is now returning to the firm's headquarters in
Pennsylvania.
In addition, in a press release Vanguard said it made new
portfolio manager assignments involving 15 equity funds and 11
bond funds.
It also named several other top investment professionals.
Vanguard's Bond Index Group will now be headed by Josh
Barrickman, a 14-year company veteran, while its Active Equity
Group will be led by John Ameriks, another insider.