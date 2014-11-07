BRIEF-Northeast Securities issues 2 bln yuan subordinated bonds
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
NEW YORK Nov 7 The Vanguard Group said on Friday that its bond funds and exchange-traded funds posted a record monthly inflow of $10.3 billion in October compared with $9.3 billion in September.
Vanguard's record monthly inflows come as bond manager Pacific Investment Management (Pimco) reported outflows of $48.3 billion across its open-ended funds in October following the surprise departure of co-founder Bill Gross, adding to $25.5 billion of withdrawals the previous month, according to Morningstar data earlier this week.
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)