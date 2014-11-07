NEW YORK Nov 7 The Vanguard Group said on Friday that its bond funds and exchange-traded funds posted a record monthly inflow of $10.3 billion in October compared with $9.3 billion in September.

Vanguard's record monthly inflows come as bond manager Pacific Investment Management (Pimco) reported outflows of $48.3 billion across its open-ended funds in October following the surprise departure of co-founder Bill Gross, adding to $25.5 billion of withdrawals the previous month, according to Morningstar data earlier this week.

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Jessica Toonkel Editing by W Simon)