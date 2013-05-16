HONG KONG May 16 Vanguard Group will sell Korean shares worth about $3 billion by July 3, as the largest U.S. mutual fund manager switches the benchmark of its emerging market index fund, putting further pressure on Asia's worst-performing market this year.

"Each week we are roughly going to sell 4 percent of our total Korean position," said Rodney Comegys, the head of Vanguard's index analysis and ETF trading teams, in a telephone interview with Reuters on Thursday.

Vanguard in October announced its decision to switch benchmarks of 22 funds to cut costs. Six of its international stock funds with $170 billion of assets then changed benchmarks to the FTSE Group from indexes provided by MSCI Inc.

The biggest Vanguard fund that affects South Korea is the $75 billion Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund, which switched to the FTSE Emerging Index from the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The FTSE index has no exposure to Korea, while the MSCI index has about 14 percent exposure. As a result, the fund needed to sell Korean stocks worth about $11 billion. Vanguard started cutting exposure in January and hopes to complete the move to the new benchmark by July 3.

The fund has sold almost three-quarters of its Korean holdings, Comegys said.

The fund still needs to sell stocks worth $2.93 billion by July 3. Korean shares worth about $135 billion were traded in April, according to data from the World Federation of Exchanges.

Foreigners have sold shares worth 6,173.8 billion won ($5.54 billion) so far this year, fuelling a drop of 1.9 percent in the KOSPI 200 Index, the biggest in Asia, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The change in benchmarks has also led to at least three of its funds buying Korea shares. The $14 billion Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund has added exposure to Korea, while the $15.7 billion Vanguard Tax-Managed International Fund is in the process of buying Korean shares.