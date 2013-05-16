By Nishant Kumar
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG May 16 Vanguard Group will sell
Korean shares worth about $3 billion by July 3, as the largest
U.S. mutual fund manager switches the benchmark of its emerging
market index fund, putting further pressure on Asia's
worst-performing market this year.
"Each week we are roughly going to sell 4 percent of our
total Korean position," said Rodney Comegys, the head of
Vanguard's index analysis and ETF trading teams, in a telephone
interview with Reuters on Thursday.
Vanguard in October announced its decision to switch
benchmarks of 22 funds to cut costs. Six of its international
stock funds with $170 billion of assets then changed benchmarks
to the FTSE Group from indexes provided by MSCI Inc.
The biggest Vanguard fund that affects South Korea is the
$75 billion Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund, which
switched to the FTSE Emerging Index from the MSCI Emerging
Markets Index.
The FTSE index has no exposure to Korea, while the MSCI
index has about 14 percent exposure. As a result, the fund
needed to sell Korean stocks worth about $11 billion. Vanguard
started cutting exposure in January and hopes to complete the
move to the new benchmark by July 3.
The fund has sold almost three-quarters of its Korean
holdings, Comegys said.
The fund still needs to sell stocks worth $2.93 billion by
July 3. Korean shares worth about $135 billion were traded in
April, according to data from the World Federation of Exchanges.
Foreigners have sold shares worth 6,173.8 billion won ($5.54
billion) so far this year, fuelling a drop of 1.9 percent in the
KOSPI 200 Index, the biggest in Asia, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The change in benchmarks has also led to at least three of
its funds buying Korea shares. The $14 billion Vanguard
Developed Markets Index Fund has added exposure to Korea, while
the $15.7 billion Vanguard Tax-Managed International Fund is in
the process of buying Korean shares.