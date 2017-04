Sept 16 Vanguard Natural Resources LLC said it would buy oil and gas producing properties in the Piceance Basin in Colorado from Bill Barrett Corp for $525 million.

Vanguard is acquiring 12,000 net acres that are currently producing about 67 million cubic feet equivalent per day, the company said. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)