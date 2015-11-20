BOSTON Nov 20 Vanguard Group agreed to make a
payment to Texas tax authorities, a spokesman said on Friday,
after a former company tax attorney complained about the fund
company's tax structure.
The payment will be several million dollars, Bloomberg News
reported, citing documents.
Vanguard spokesman John Woerth declined to confirm the
amount the closely held Pennsylvania company agreed to pay after
a routine audit. He said there was no penalty, and that the
payment will not change the expense ratios or performance of its
funds.
A lawyer for the former company attorney, David Danon, did
not immediately respond to emailed questions.
Danon had alleged that Vanguard charged its funds
below-market prices for services as a way to reduce its tax
liability. The claims, which Danon had also made to other state
and federal authorities, raised questions over whether Vanguard
could be forced to raise fees if his allegations were
upheld.
Separately, a New York State Supreme Court judge on November
16 dismissed a claim by Danon that he is entitled to a share of
damages that New York authorities might collect from Vanguard,
because of Danon's work as a company attorney. The ruling
states, however, that it makes no determination on the merits of
his claims. Vanguard's Woerth said the company was pleased with
the finding.
