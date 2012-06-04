* Buys assets from Antero Resources

* Buys gas acreage in Arkansas, Oklahoma

* Assets have net production of about 76 mmcfe/d

* Says deal to immediately add to cash flow

June 4 Vanguard Natural Resources LLC will spend $445 million to buy natural gas acreage in Arkansas and Oklahoma that has become cheaper due to weak prices for the fuel.

The oil and gas producer, 10 of whose last 11 deals were oil based, told Reuters in March it could make a good return over the next three to four years by buying cheap gas reserves.

Vanguard reviews 125 to 150 acquisition candidates each year and evaluates about 50, it said in a presentation in May.

"With this acquisition, we have established a new operating area, which we believe has potential for future growth through other acquisitions as well as development drilling as natural gas prices improve," CEO Scott Smith said in a statement.

Gas prices have fallen to levels of $2 per million British thermal units (BTU) from about $10 in 2008 due to surging production from shale fields.

Vanguard's Chief Financial Officer Richard Robert said in the May presentation that companies could now essentially buy proved undeveloped gas reserves "for nothing".

With gas prices at 10-year lows, the company is betting on hedging to sell its production until prices recover.

It said on Monday that existing hedging will help it sell its output from the Arkansas and Oklahoma acreage at prices significantly higher than current levels until 2017.

Vanguard is buying about 66,000 net acres in the Woodford Shale and 5,300 in the Fayetteville Shale from privately held oil and gas company Antero Resources Corp.

The assets have net production of about 76 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (mmcfe/d). About 15 percent of Vanguard sales came from gas last year.

"Valuation at $5,900/mmcfd compares favorably to recent WPX Energy Inc and Carrizo Oil and Gas transactions at $4,600 and $5,500/mmcfd," Tudor Pickering analysts wrote in a note.

BP Plc bought all of Chesapeake Energy Corp's 90,000 net acres of leasehold in the Woodford Shale for $1.75 billion in cash in July 2008, valuing the deal at $19,444 per acre.

Vanguard said the deal, which it expects to close by June 29, will immediately add to its distributable cash flow.

Vanguard shares fell about 1 percent to $23.14 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.