BRIEF-Kenedix Retail Reit acquires trusted beneficial rights of 6 properties for 18,821 mln yen
* Says it has acquired the trusted beneficial rights of 6 properties for 18,821 million yen on April 19
Feb 7 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says January sales at 27.65 billion yuan ($4.6 billion)
* No comparison figure was given in the statement
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/rev66v
($1 = 6.0600 Chinese yuan)
* Says it appoints Grant Thornton as corporate auditor for 2017 to replace Ruihua Certified Public Accountants