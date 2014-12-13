HONG KONG Dec 13 China's largest residential developer, China Vanke Co Ltd, said on Saturday that many cities were still suffering excess housing supply, giving a less optimistic view than other developers who say the property market has bottomed out.

Vanke also said the impact of China's rate cut last month was limited, though beneficial, for the property sector.

"Cities such as Beijing and Shanghai may be doing well, but many cities are facing great inventory pressure," Vanke president Yu Liang told reporters in after a running race in Hong Kong promoted by Vanke.

"It's hard to say the industry is recovering at this stage."

China now requires an average of 13 months to clear inventory, he said.

"Home prices are not going up, but land prices are, making developers hesitate to purchase land because we may not make money," the Vanke president said.

Vanke also said the impact of China's interest rate cut on Nov. 21, the first reduction in two years, was limited, though beneficial, for the property sector.

The rate cut has spurred Chinese property shares to the highest level since December 2009, but property developers business will only received a negligible lift, as sales slip and banks pull back on lending to the sector.

Real estate investment growth slowed in the first 11 months of 2014, official data showed on Friday, but property sales hit the highest level seen this year, indicating Beijing's efforts to boost the ailing sector may be starting to pay off. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)