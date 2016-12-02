HONG KONG Dec 2 Property developer China Vanke
Co on Friday clarified market speculation
that major shareholders had not reduced their stakes in the
company.
In response to a stock exchange inquiry into media reports
that biggest shareholder Baoneng Group had sold down its stake,
Vanke said that major shareholders, including Baoneng and China
Resources, did not participate in the block trade involving 3.99
percent of the company's A-shares.
Vanke is at the centre of high-profile and complex corporate
power struggle in which financial conglomerate Baoneng has built
up a 25 percent stake as it seeks to oust Vanke management.
In June Vanke's management announced a $6.9 billion deal
with white knight Shenzhen Metro Group, fearing a
hostile takeover attempt from Baoneng. Both Baoneng and China
Resources said they would oppose the deal.
In addition to Baoneng Group and China Resources, Vanke also
issued inquiry letters to China Securities Finance Corp, AnBang
Insurance Group, Guosen Securities and China Merchants Wealth
Asset Management to ask whether any of them were involved in the
block trades, it said in a stock exchange filing.
Replies from those shareholders and the cross-checking
against Vanke's register of shareholders showed that none of
those businesses had participated in the block trades to reduce
their A-share holdings in Vanke, the filing said.
Biggest shareholder Baoneng holds a 25.4 percent stake in
Vanke. China Resources Group owns 15.24 percent.
($1 = 6.8846 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by David Goodman)