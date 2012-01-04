BEIJING Jan 4 China Vanke,
the country's largest developer by revenue, said year-on-year
sales fell 30 percent in December, a fifth consecutive month of
decline as government measures to calm housing inflation take
effect.
Evergrande Real Estate, the second-largest mainland
developer by value of sales, also reported on Wednesday that
December sales more than halved from the same month last year.
Both companies recorded full-year increases in contracted
sales, but market watchers predict a tough year for Chinese
developers.
HSBC analysts issued a report stating that for property,
they expect the "physical environment to remain challenging in
2012 despite signs of monetary easing", with developers likely
to push through more price cuts early in the year to lift sales.
China Vanke said in a statement to the Shenzhen Stock
Exchange on Wednesday its preliminary December property sales
reached 5.82 billion yuan ($924.7 million).
Previous data showed its property sales in December 2010
were 8.35 billion yuan, resulting in a year-on-year drop of 30.3
percent against 35.6 percent in November.
In 2011, the company's property sales rose 12.4 percent from
the previous year to 121.5 billion yuan, missing the widely
reported target of 140 billion.
Vanke's numbers are being monitored because it is one of the
first Chinese developers to announce December sales.
Its figures showcased falling property transactions across
China in recent months, after Beijing launched a campaign for
almost two years to contain exuberant housing inflation.
China's property market has hit a delicate point, with
worries about a possible hard landing in the real estate market
and the broader economy.
Chinese property shares fell 1.35 percent on
Wednesday, the first trading day of 2012, in line with the 1.37
decline in the benchmark Shanghai stock index.
Shares of Vanke fell 1.9 percent on Wednesday and some 9
percent in 2011.
A private survey showed the average price of a Chinese home
fell a fourth successive month in December from a year earlier,
in 100 cities.
Wee Liat Lee, Hong Kong and China property analyst at
Samsung Securities, said he expects property prices in China to
fall 15 percent in 2012.
($1 = 6.2940 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Jason Subler, Ruby Lian and Alex Frew McMillan;
Writing by Langi Chiang; Editing by David Hulmes)