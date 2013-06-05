SHANGHAI, June 5 China Vanke, the country's largest real estate developer, said Tuesday that it sold 14.16 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) worth of property in May, up 32.1 percent from the previous year.

The company posted a 67.6 percent increase in sales in April.

It has sold 6 million square metres worth 70.2 billion yuan in the first five months of 2013.

Growth in real estate investment in China has quickened in 2013 as developers take advantage of improved liquidity conditions, although property sales slowed slightly in April due to continuing government curbs. ($1 = 6.1286 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)