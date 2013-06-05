SHANGHAI, June 5 China Vanke, the
country's largest real estate developer, said Tuesday that it
sold 14.16 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) worth of property in May,
up 32.1 percent from the previous year.
The company posted a 67.6 percent increase in sales in
April.
It has sold 6 million square metres worth 70.2 billion yuan
in the first five months of 2013.
Growth in real estate investment in China has quickened in
2013 as developers take advantage of improved liquidity
conditions, although property sales slowed slightly in April due
to continuing government curbs.
($1 = 6.1286 Chinese yuan)
