HONG KONG Aug 16 China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest property developer, said its core profit in the first six months climbed 5.5 percent, reversing a decline in the first quarter, and gave a more upbeat outlook as the property market bottomed out.

Vanke said on Sunday its core profit was 4.81 billion yuan ($752.6 million) in the first half, compared with 4.56 billion yuan a year earlier.

"Transformation of the economy and the enhancement of city functions have led to emergence and growth of massive new property demands. These are becoming the driving force for the industry's sustainable development," company president Yu Liang said in a statement.

He said the company would explore opportunities in elderly homes, educational institutes, resorts, leasing apartments and logistics property, as well as real estate services such as home decoration and smart homes.

"From a short-term perspective, the markets in major cities have bottomed out, with market confidence gradually recovered. Relatively relaxed industry and monetary policies have provided a solid foundation for market recovery," Yu said.

The company is expected to complete more construction area for the full year than planned, Yu added.

China's property sales bottomed out in the first half after declining for more than a year, propped up by a barrage of government support measures since last September for a sector key to economic growth.

Data from researchers at China Real Estate Index System showed Vanke had spent 30 percent more on land purchases in the first seven months from the same year-ago period.

This compares to 4.3 percent growth in China's overall real estate investment in the first seven months, the slowest rate since the first quarter of 2009 as developers focused on clearing inventories.

Vanke's operating profit margin for real estate business dropped 84 basis points from a year earlier to 21.04 percent.

Analysts said they expected these margins to be pressured further in the future as Vanke is likely to continue buying more land, especially in more developed cities, where property prices are rising much faster than in lesser developed cities.

"Vanke has to keep buying in the second half, unless it's willing to lower the scale of its property sales," said UOB Kay Hian analyst Edison Bian. "This is a burden for large-cap companies." ($1 = 6.3908 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Dale Hudson)