HONG KONG Aug 16 China Vanke Co Ltd,
the country's largest property developer, said its core profit
in the first six months climbed 5.5 percent, reversing a decline
in the first quarter, and gave a more upbeat outlook as the
property market bottomed out.
Vanke said on Sunday its core profit was 4.81
billion yuan ($752.6 million) in the first half, compared with
4.56 billion yuan a year earlier.
"Transformation of the economy and the enhancement of city
functions have led to emergence and growth of massive new
property demands. These are becoming the driving force for the
industry's sustainable development," company president Yu Liang
said in a statement.
He said the company would explore opportunities in elderly
homes, educational institutes, resorts, leasing apartments and
logistics property, as well as real estate services such as home
decoration and smart homes.
"From a short-term perspective, the markets in major cities
have bottomed out, with market confidence gradually recovered.
Relatively relaxed industry and monetary policies have provided
a solid foundation for market recovery," Yu said.
The company is expected to complete more construction area
for the full year than planned, Yu added.
China's property sales bottomed out in the first half after
declining for more than a year, propped up by a barrage of
government support measures since last September for a sector
key to economic growth.
Data from researchers at China Real Estate Index System
showed Vanke had spent 30 percent more on land purchases in the
first seven months from the same year-ago period.
This compares to 4.3 percent growth in China's overall real
estate investment in the first seven months, the slowest rate
since the first quarter of 2009 as developers focused on
clearing inventories.
Vanke's operating profit margin for real estate business
dropped 84 basis points from a year earlier to 21.04 percent.
Analysts said they expected these margins to be pressured
further in the future as Vanke is likely to continue buying more
land, especially in more developed cities, where property prices
are rising much faster than in lesser developed cities.
"Vanke has to keep buying in the second half, unless it's
willing to lower the scale of its property sales," said UOB Kay
Hian analyst Edison Bian. "This is a burden for large-cap
companies."
($1 = 6.3908 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Dale Hudson)