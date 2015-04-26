By Clare Jim
HONG KONG, April 26 China's largest residential
property developer, China Vanke Co Ltd, said its
first-quarter core profit fell 58.9 percent, reflecting a slide
in the property sector that prompted Beijing's central bank to
take steps to boost the market.
The company said the year-on-year fall was due to a high
starting base and lower margins, but it expected to see a growth
in profit for the full year.
In a statement released on Sunday, Vanke said its
core profit was 628.7 million yuan ($101.52 million) in
January-March, compared with 1.5 billion yuan a year earlier.
Net profit slipped 57.5 percent to 650.2 million yuan, while
revenue declined 6.4 percent to 8.9 million yuan.
In efforts to bolster a then-slowing housing industry, which
accounts for some 15 percent of gross domestic product, China in
February cut interest rates and bank reserve requirements. It
also lowered downpayment levels, as well as offering bigger tax
breaks in March.
"Completed projects in the first quarter this year only
accounted for full-year's 5.5 percent, lower than last year's
6.6 percent," the company said in its statement. "According to
our current forecast, we will still see a growth in full-year
net profit."
Last week, the central bank cut the bank reserve
requirements again by 100 basis points - the biggest cut since
the global financial crisis - following data that showed annual
economic growth slowed to a six-year low of 7.0 percent and that
property investment was at its weakest since early 2009.
Vanke said its net profit margin dropped to less than
8 percent from 16.1 percent a year ago, hurt by fewer sales in
first-tier cities and higher land costs coupled with declining
home prices. The developer told an earnings conference last
month land prices in China have not yet returned to reasonable
levels.
Earlier this month, state-owned smaller peer China Overseas
Land & Investment Ltd reported a 4.5 percent rise in
operating profit in the first three months and said it expected
the property market to benefit this year from monetary easing.
China's average new home prices continued to fall in March,
but on a narrowing trend that is expected to continue, showing
the impact of the market stimulus policies.
Growth in real estate investment in the first quarter slowed
to 8.5 percent from a year earlier, the lowest rate since 2009
as developers focused on clearing excess inventory. But the
decline in property sales volumes narrowed to 9.2 percent for
the first quarter compared with 16.3 percent for the first two
months alone.
($1 = 6.1930 Chinese yuan renminbi)
