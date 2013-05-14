BRIEF-NEVI och Tourn appoint CEO for joint venture project
April 5 TOURN INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL), NEW EQUITY VENTURE INTERNATIONAL AB:
AMSTERDAM May 14 Dutch private bank Van Lanschot will cut 250 jobs due to a reorganisation that will cut its corporate loan book by almost half, reduce the number of products, and offer more online wealth management services.
Van Lanschot, whose new Chief Executive Karl Guha ordered a strategic review at the start of the year, is suffering from higher bad debt costs due to the recession in the Netherlands, and made a net loss of 155 million euros ($201 million) in 2012. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
April 5 TOURN INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL), NEW EQUITY VENTURE INTERNATIONAL AB:
OTTAWA, April 5 Toronto home sales and prices surged in March, the Toronto Real Estate Board said on Wednesday, fueling fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city.
WARSAW, April 5 Poland's inflation will likely stabilise at a "moderate" level in the coming quarters, the central bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.