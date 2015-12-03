Dec 2 Offshore driller Vantage Drilling Co
said it reached a support agreement with lenders and
noteholders holding more than $1.6 billion in debt to reduce
interest expense but one of its units will file for U.S.
bankruptcy on Dec. 3.
The agreement and bankruptcy will help its subsidiary
Offshore Group Investment Ltd to ride out a downturn in the
energy sector.
The company said the deal with lenders calls for
deleveraging the unit, which holds the contracts for some of its
rigs.
"The agreement we've reached with our lenders and note
holders will eliminate more than $152 million of annual cash
interest expense and position us with a strong, deleveraged
balance sheet expected to have more than $242 million of cash on
hand," said Paul Bragg, chief executive officer of Vantage.
Separate proceedings in connection with winding down Vantage
will be commenced in the Cayman Islands, where the company is
based.
Many oil producers have cut back on drilling due to a steep
drop in oil prices since June last year leading to contract
driller Hercules Offshore filing for bankruptcy in August. The
company emerged from bankruptcy in November.
Vantage has also been dogged by legal problems and is being
investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice related to its
connection in the biggest corruption scandal in Brazil's
history.
Vantage said on Wednesday the deal reached with lenders and
note holders would provide $75 million in new capital to support
worldwide operations.
The agreement also provides for a debt-for-equity swap that
will enable existing term loan lenders and secured note holders
to convert their loans and notes into equity and a pro rata
share of $750 million of senior subordinated notes.
Vantage Drilling operates four drillships and three jackup
rigs that it has contracted out to major energy companies such
as Total and Petronas in Asia, Africa and
the Gulf of Mexico.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)