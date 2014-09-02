BRIEF-City Union Bank reappoints N. Kamakodi as MD & CEO
* Says N. Kamakodi , MD & CEO of the bank has been reappointed as the MD & CEO of the bank for a further period of three yrs
(Corrects day of statement to Monday from Friday)
Sept 2 Vantage Development SA :
* Said on Monday it reported H1 revenue of 28.3 million zlotys versus 5.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 operating profit was 287,000 zlotys versus 2.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 net loss was 1.2 million zlotys versus a profit of 5.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $499 million or $0.61 per diluted share