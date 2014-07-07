(Adds details)
July 7 Oil and gas company Vantage Energy Inc
filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise about $400 million
in an initial public offering of common stock.
Vantage, focused on the Marcellus shale in the Appalachian
Basin and the Barnett shale in Texas, counts private equity
firms Quantum Energy Partners, Riverstone Holdings and Lime Rock
Partners among its stockholders. (bit.ly/1kvvNR0)
The Englewood, Colorado-based company listed Barclays,
Goldman Sachs and Citigroup among underwriters for the IPO.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "VEI" but the filing did not
reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their
expected price.
The company's production volumes increased 11 percent to
4,022 million cubic feet equivalent for the three months ended
March 31, from a year earlier.
Vantage counts Sequent Energy, Texas Energy Management and
Devon Gas Services among its customers and operates more than
1,000 drilling locations.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)