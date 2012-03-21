March 21 Payment processor Vantiv priced shares in its initial public offering at the midpoint of its expected range on Wednesday, according to an underwriter.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company sold 29.4 million shares at $17 each, raising $500 million. It had planned to sell 29.4 million shares at $16 to $18 each.

Vantiv, which was spun off from regional bank Fifth Third in 2009, will use the proceeds to repay loans. Private equity firm Advent International owns a 51 percent stake in Vantiv, while Fifth Third holds a 49 percent stake.

In 2011, Vantiv's revenue grew 40 percent in 2011 to $1.6 billion. Profit increased to $84.8 million from $54.9 million in the year prior.