* Starts stock with price target of $24
* Four more brokerages initiate coverage
* Shares down 1 percent
May 1 Jefferies & Co initiated coverage of
Vantiv Inc with a "hold" rating, saying the payment
processor's margins are healthy but a lack of international
presence and intense competition pose risks to its growth.
Vantiv, which went public in March, has a competitive
disadvantage when compared to diversified rivals like Total
Systems and Global Payments as it only processes
in the United States, the brokerage said.
"On the merchant processing side in particular, competition
is fierce, and largely price based -- a dynamic that has the
potential to impede margin expansion going forward," Jefferies,
which was one of the underwriters to Vantiv's IPO, said in a
note to clients.
Cincinnati, Ohio-based Vantiv, whose clients include Macy's
and Target <TGT.N, sold 29.4 million shares at the
midpoint of its expected range in its IPO, raising $500 million.
Vantiv intends to repay its debts with the proceeds. The
brokerage sees this as a sign of healthy leverage ratio.
According to the brokerage, Vantiv expects less than 10
percent attrition when renewing contracts, which extends over
three years to six years.
Vantiv shares were down 1 percent at $22.30 in late-morning
trading on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. On their
debut on March 22, the shares closed 15 percent above their
offer price of $17.
Following are borkerages that also initiated Vantiv's coverage:
Brokerage Rating
Credit Suisse Outperform
William Blair Market perform
JP Morgan Overweight
Raymond James Market perform