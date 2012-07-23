EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Raises FY adj EPS view to $1.13-$1.17 from $1.09-$1.13
* Lifts rev view to $1.00-$1.02 bln from $995 mln-$1.01 bln
* Q2 adj EPS $0.32 vs est $0.28
* Revenue up 20 pct on higher transactions
* Advent to sell 12.2 mln shares in follow-on offering
July 23 Payment processor Vantiv Inc's second-quarter profit more than quadrupled as it processed more card transactions, and the company raised its full-year earnings outlook.
Vantiv, which was spun off from Fifth Third Bancorp in March, now expects full-year revenue of between $1 billion and $1.02 billion.
It raised its adjusted net income outlook to $1.13 to $1.17 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a full-year profit of $1.14 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the quarter ended June 30, the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company's profit jumped to $23 million, or 18 cents per share.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 32 cents per share.
Net revenue rose 20 percent to $260.4 million.
Analysts had expected a second-quarter profit of 28 cents per share, on revenue of $247.1 million.
Processed transactions increased 21 percent.
The company processes card transactions at retailers like Barnes & Noble, Dollar General and restaurants like In-N-Out Burger, TGI Friday's and Wendy's International.
POST-IPO SHARE SALE
Vantiv operated as a unit of Fifth Third until June 2009, when certain funds managed by Advent International bought a majority stake in it in a deal that valued the company at $2.35 billion.
After Vantiv's market debut, Advent owned 67.7 percent of the company.
Advent would offer 12.2 million shares for sale, Vantiv said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
Post the follow-on offering, the private equity firm will own about 58 percent of Vantiv, which has a market value of $4.8 billion.
Fifth Third, which currently has a more than 18 percent stake, is not selling any shares in the offering.
Vantiv's shares, which have risen more than 31 percent from their IPO price, closed at $22.11 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
