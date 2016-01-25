SYDNEY Jan 25 Qantas Airways and Air
New Zealand have suspended flights to Vanuatu due to
safety concerns about its airport runway in a likely blow to
tourism and the Pacific island nation's recovery efforts after a
cyclone last year.
Australia and New Zealand account for the bulk of visitors
to Vanuatu, which relied on tourism for more than a third of its
GDP last year, government data shows. In March, the island was
ravaged by Cyclone Pam, which wiped out more than 90 percent of
its crops and disrupted the lives of most of its population.
Air New Zealand, which flew once a week from Auckland to
Port Vila, sent its last flight on Sunday, deploying extra
technical experts to oversee landing and take-off, spokeswoman
Janna Wilkinson said.
"Weather and jet engine activity are resulting in loose
material on the runway," she added. "This presents a risk to jet
aircraft operations."
In a statement, Qantas said it had cancelled a codeshare
agreement that included selling tickets for local carrier Air
Vanuatu over concerns about the condition of the runway.
Virgin Australia also said on Monday it was
considering whether to halt its flights after sending
investigators to examine the runway.
"It would be worse than Cyclone Pam if any more carriers
stop flying," Bryan Death, the chairman of the Vanuatu Hotels
and Resorts Association, told Reuters by telephone, adding that
a snap election on Friday had complicated efforts to secure
government funding for the airport repairs.
Officials at Vanuatu's civil aviation department were not
immediately available for comment, but Air Vanuatu, which is
operating flights as usual, said the department had put in place
several safety measures after an emergency weekend meeting.
These measures included daily sweeping of the runway,
regular inspections and marking a 200 m (656 ft) stretch for
urgent repairs, the airline said in a statement.
Fiji Airways, Solomon Airlines and Air Niugini, the national
airline of Papua New Guinea, are still flying to Port Vila
according to a spokesperson from Air Vanuatu.
(Additional reporting by Colin Packham in SYDNEY and Rebecca
Howard in WELLINGTON. Editing by Jane Wardell and Miral Fahmy)