* Plan is to mine ore in New Caledonia and refine it in
Vanuatu
* Vanuatu asks partners to seek approval to build a refinery
* South Pacific seeking to lift role in world nickel supply
SYDNEY, Sept 30 The South Pacific islands of New
Caledonia and Vanuatu are studying a plan to jointly mine and
process nickel ores into refined metal to help produce stainless
steel in China.
The acting prime minister of Vanuatu, Ham Lini, has
expressed interest in the proposal and has asked the partners to
lodge a formal application to construct the smelter in his
country.
The move comes as Chinese steel mills scour the Asia-Pacific
region for alternative supplies of nickel after top supplier
Indonesia imposed a ban on such exports in January.
Under the proposed partnership, New Caledonian company MKM
Group and China's Jin Pei Century Investment (Group) Co Ltd plan
to mine low-purity nickel ore in the French Pacific territory
and ship it to Santo in northern Vanuatu for smelting.
Media reports in New Caledonia said the project would be
owned 51 percent by MKM and 49 percent by Jin Pei.
The head of MKM, Wilfried Mai, told New Caledonian
television he had advised the Chinese investors to build the
plant in Vanuatu.
"ALL THE ADVANTAGES"
"It's a country in Melanesia, there is no tax, labour is not
expensive and it's not far away from our country - all the
advantages," Mai said.
Vanuatu has no history of mining or refining.
In contrast, New Caledonia is awash with nickel ore, holding
as much as a quarter of the world's known reserves. Nickel
dominates the economy, with than 6,000 people employed in
processing of the ore.
But building a new plant there would prove difficult, given
mounting local opposition to such industries following half a
dozen environmental incidents at Goro nickel plant, owned by
Vale of Brazil, the latest involving the discharge of
100,000 litres of acid-tainted effluent in May..
Another smelter in the capital, Noumea, operated by Societe
Le Nickel and part owned by France's Eramet, has long
been criticised for filling the sky with smoke and marring the
natural beauty of the area.
Vanuatu's government is sensitive to such concerns.
"The government wishes to stress the importance of ensuring
that landowners receive maximum benefits from the refinery if it
is established, and that the plant does not adversely impact
their environment or compromise the lives of their future
generations," Lini said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
The Indonesian ban removed a third of global nickel mine
supply, driving nickel prices up by as much as 50
percent this year.
South Pacific countries are vying to play a bigger role in
supplying nickel, which is required to make stainless steel.
This month, a court in the Solomon Islands finally unlocked
a large nickel deposit that geologists have known about for half
a century but have been unable to exploit because of ownership
changes and legal wrangling.
A nickel mine in Papua New Guinea developed by Ramu NiCo and
majority-owned by Metallurgical Corp of China is
already operating.
