White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
SINGAPORE An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck 133 km (83 miles) northwest of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, or of any tsunami warning.
RIYADH U.S. President Donald Trump will call on Arab leaders to confront "Islamist extremism" during a speech on Sunday in which he will portray fighting terrorism as a battle between good and evil rather than a clash of civilizations.