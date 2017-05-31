FRANKFURT May 31 German-owned Vapiano SE is
planning an initial public offering this year to raise 85
million euros ($95 million) to help fund expansion of its
Italian-themed restaurants.
Vapiano currently has 185 restaurants in more than 30
countries and plans to increase this to 330 by the end of 2020.
It also wants to develop its take-away food and home delivery
businesses,
"Italian is the only global cuisine," CEO Jochen Halfmann
told Reuters in a recent interview.
Vapiano positions itself in the expanding "fast-casual"
dining segment, between fast food chains such as McDonald's and
Burger King and more formal, full-service restaurants. The
sector has grown most prominently in the United States through
the likes of Panera Bread.
Vapiano had sales of 460.4 million euros in 2016 and
generated EBITDA of 28.6 million euros.
The market for new IPOs in Germany has been stagnant,
despite a resurgence in new listings globally.
German engineering group Aumann, which makes parts for
electric car and bicycle engines, reaped 63 million euros in
proceeds from the sale of new shares, which it wants to spend on
additional production capacity.
People close to the matter said last week that online food
takeaway firm Delivery Hero is set to float before the summer
break in a deal valuing one of Europe's biggest start-ups at up
to 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion).
Halfmann took charge of Vapiano, which is based in Bonn, in
2015. He began his career in retail at companies including
German perfume chain Douglas GmbH.
Vapiano opened its first restaurant in Hamburg in 2002. It
counts some of Germany's richest people among its major
shareholders. They include Guenter Herz, the former owner of
retail chain Tchibo, and Hans-Joachim Sander, a former owner of
shampoo group Wella.
Barclays, Berenberg and Jefferies are acting as joint global
coordinators for the IPO, together with Unicredit as joint
bookrunners. Lazard & Co. GmbH is Vapiano's financial adviser.
($1 = 0.8939 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Keith Weir)