BRIEF-SSH Communications Security: patent US 8544079 found invalid by USPTO
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
WASHINGTON Feb 27 Chilean shipping firm Compania SudAmericana de Vapores has agreed to plead guilty in a price-fixing conspiracy and pay an $8.9 million criminal fine to the U.S. government, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
The Justice Department's antitrust prosecutors said in a statement that the company had conspired to suppress competition in the market for international shipping of cargo such as cars and trucks to and from the United States.
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
April 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.