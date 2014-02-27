WASHINGTON Feb 27 Chilean shipping firm Compania SudAmericana de Vapores has agreed to plead guilty in a price-fixing conspiracy and pay an $8.9 million criminal fine to the U.S. government, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The Justice Department's antitrust prosecutors said in a statement that the company had conspired to suppress competition in the market for international shipping of cargo such as cars and trucks to and from the United States.