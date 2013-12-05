(Adds Vapores' confirmation of merger talks with Hapag-Lloyd)
Dec 4 Chilean shipper Compania Sud Americana de
Vapores said late Wednesday it was in merger talks with
German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd,
confirming a newspaper report.
In recent years, Vapores has faced steep losses as it
grapples with lower shipping rates, high fuel prices and
expensive leases, and has sought ways to become more
competitive.
"In recent years Vapores has adopted a series of measures to
confront the difficulties facing the shipping business, among
these are the implementation of joint operations with other
shippers and agreements to combine cargo," the Chilean company
said in a statement.
"Vapores currently is in talks with diverse actors in the
industry, including negotiations with German company
Hapag-Lloyd" for a possible tie-up in the container-shipping
business, it added.
No agreement has been reached yet, Vapores said.
Top executives of both companies met two weekends ago in
Miami to sound out a number of options, including a merger,
German daily Die Welt previously reported without naming
sources.
The German paper had said that talks between the companies,
which previously considered a cross-ownership deal several years
ago, were at an early stage.
Vapores' shares ended 12.99 percent higher on the report,
far outpacing a 0.1 percent drop in the blue-chip IPSA
index.
Earlier this year, the owners of unlisted Hapag-Lloyd called
off a planned merger with rival German shipper Hamburg-Sued
because terms could not be agreed.
At the time major Hapag-Lloyd shareholder Klaus-Michael
Kuehne had said the combination between the German peers was
attractive, arguing it made sense to bolt Hapag's Asia focus to
Hamburg-Sued's strength on South American routes.
Under the stewardship of the Luksic family, Chile's richest,
Vapores spun off its SAAM storage and logistics unit
in 2012 and has bought ships to replace those that were leased
as part of a plan to reverse losses.
The Luksic family became Vapores' majority shareholders in
early 2012 when the company completed a $1.2 billion capital
increase.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito in Santiago and Nicola Leske in
New York; Editing by Kenneth Barry and Lisa Shumaker)