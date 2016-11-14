SINGAPORE Nov 14 Italian shipbuilder
Fincantieri SpA offered to buy the rest of
Singapore-listed Vard Holdings Ltd that it does not
already own for up to S$125.6 million ($88.7 million), according
to a statement on Sunday.
The purpose of the offer is to delist the company from the
Singapore Stock Exchange and the offer is conditional upon
Fincantieri acquiring more than 90 percent of total Vard shares,
Fincantieri said in its statement.
The proposed acquisition of Vard, which has a market
capitalisation of about $192.3 million, adds to a growing list
of take-private deals in Singapore, including ARA Asset
Management Ltd and massage chair maker OSIM
International.
Fincantieri holds an about 55.6 stake in Vard, a
Norway-headquartered-shipbuilder of offshore and specialized
vessels.
The Italian company is offering S$0.24 per Vard share, a
premium of about 4 percent to the stock's closing price on
Friday.
($1 = 1.4164 Singapore dollars)
