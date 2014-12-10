BRIEF-Evercore Partners says 2 directors retire from board
* Evercore Partners says on april 24, board memebers Curt Hessler, Francois De Saint Phalle informed board of decision not to stand for re-election
Dec 10 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* Total new sales in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in November 2014 were 104.7 million Norwegian crowns ($14.71 million) versus 62.8 million crowns last year
* New sales in 2014 reached a total of 965.7 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1187 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. appeals court on Friday blocked health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with Cigna, upholding a lower court's decision that the $54 billion deal should not be allowed because it would lead to higher prices for healthcare.