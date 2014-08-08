BRIEF-DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
* DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group Inc to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
Aug 8 Vardia Insurance Group ASA : * Says July total new sales in Norway, Sweden and Denmark were NOK 58.4 million
versus NOK 35.7 million * Says in 2014 the new sales have been at an average of NOK 80.0 million per month * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group Inc to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
* Govt plans to raise 4 trln yen from second share sale (Adds finance ministry comment in paragraph 8)