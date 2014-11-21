UPDATE 2-Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks -Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
Nov 21 Varengold Bank AG
* Says acquired a participation of 100 pct in "HPI Securities & Futures Limited" based in Hong Kong, which is in particular to be integrated in Varengold Group in perspective
* Says for that purpose, Varengold received permission of local regulating authority SFC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
May 1 Ailing Puerto Rico would receive $295 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government as part of the U.S. Congress' spending plan to avert a government shutdown, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday.