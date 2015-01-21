BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
Jan 21 Varengold Bank AG :
* Announces voting results of the extraordinary general meeting
* Under approved capital increase 176,963 non-par value shares shall be placed at maximal two investors with a minimum amount of 20.00 euros ($23) per non-par value share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8587 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.