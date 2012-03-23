LOS ANGELES, March 23 Hollywood trade
paper Variety, one of the oldest and most respected sources of
information for the entertainment industry, is being put up for
sale, owners Reed Business Information said on Friday.
The unit of business publishing company Reed Elsevier said it
was selling Variety as part of its efforts of the past three
years to divest its U.S. business magazines.
"With RBI's increasing focus on data services, and the sale
of our other US print magazines, it now makes sense for us to
sell the business," Reed Business Information Chief Executive
Mark Kelsey said in a statement.
"Variety has an incredibly talented team who have
successfully innovated and expanded the franchise in industry
news and analysis. I have no doubt the business will continue to
thrive under new ownership," Kelsey added.
Variety started life in New York in 1905 as a weekly
entertainment-trade magazine and went to a daily edition based
in Los Angeles in 1933. It now also has a website and covers TV
and movie reviews, box-office data, and business deals in the
global entertainment industry.
The publication is known for its insider jargon, including
terms like "skeins" for TV series, and "toppers" to describe
corporate leaders.
Variety president Neil Stiles said in a statement on Friday
that he had "every confidence that under new ownership, Variety
will continue to thrive, innovate and provide fantastic insight
into the sector."