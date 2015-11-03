Nov 3 Silicon Valley computer security startup
vArmour has hired former senior U.S. Department of Homeland
Security official Mark Weatherford as its chief cyber security
strategist.
Weatherford, who served as President Barack Obama's first
Homeland Security deputy under secretary for cyber security,
started on Monday at the maker of software that secures traffic
across data centers and cloud platforms.
"Think of him (Weatherford) as long-range recon that allows
us to get strategic insight into the direction customers are
going over the next 18 to 36 months," vArmour Chief Executive
Tim Eades said in an interview.
Weatheford said, "I wanted to get back to being part of a
team that was delivering something operationally." He served as
a principal with the Chertoff Group consultancy since he left
the Department of Homeland Security in 2011.
At Chertoff, he advised Fortune 500 companies on security
and helped Silicon Valley security startups with product and
marketing strategies.
During a 26-year career in the U.S. military, Weatherford
led the Navy's Computer Network Defense Operations and the Naval
Computer Incident Response Team. He has also held senior
security roles with the North American Electric Reliability
Corporation (NERC) as well as the states of California and
Colorado.
Mountain View, California-based vArmour, which began selling
software about a year ago, has raised $42 million from investors
including Highland Capital Partners, Menlo Ventures and Citi
Ventures.
Its software allows businesses to see and secure network
traffic across far-flung networks that include corporate data
centers and public cloud services.
