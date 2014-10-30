LONDON Oct 30 A joint venture by private equity
firm Carlyle Group and oil trader Vitol is looking to buy
more midstream and downstream assets in Europe, including at
least one refinery and storage facilities, the head of the
venture said.
"We're looking at top-quartile refineries ... in good
locations. They have to be the right size," Marcel van Poecke
told reporters at the sidelines of the Oil and Money conference
on Thursday.
Last December the private equity giant and the Swiss trading
house formed Varo Energy to jointly own refining, storage and
distribution assets in Switzerland and Germany in the Varo
Energy fund.
Poor margins and government opposition to refinery closures
and job losses have meant that owners find it difficult to sell
plants.
Van Poecke declined to specify how many plants were being
considered or where they might be located.
He added that Varo was also looking at buying storage
terminals for distribution of products from its own refineries
to end-consumers, rather than for third parties.
Varo bought the Bayernoil refinery in Germany from OMV
and owns the Cressier plant in Switzerland, which was
previously owned by Petroplus, the refining company van Poecke
founded that later went bankrupt.
In an earlier panel session at the conference, van Poecke
emphasised the difficulties of selling refineries in Europe.
"(In) refining and marketing, it's almost impossible to sell
a refinery in the market. You have to give it away. There's one
American buyer who wants to buy, but you have to literally give
him money to buy."
When speaking to reporters following the panel, he declined
to give more detail on the U.S. buyer.
U.S. national Gary Klesch has said he is seeking to buy the
Milford Haven refinery in Wales, and the Welsh government has
confirmed that it is in talks about possible support to aid a
transaction.
(Reporting by Simon Falush, additional reporting by Claire
Milhench; editing by Jane Baird)