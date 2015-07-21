July 21 Vasco Data Security International Inc said some its products may have ended up in Iran in potential violation of U.S. sanctions.

The products were sold by its European unit to a third-party distributor and may have been resold to parties in Iran, the Chicago-based company said in a statement.

Shares of the data security software maker fell 9.6 percent at $24.14 in aftermarket trading.

Vasco said it was conducting an internal investigation and has stopped all shipments to the distributor. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rodney Joyce)