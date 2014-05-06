May 6 Vastned Retail Belgium NV :

* Rental income of Vastned Retail Belgium remains stable Q1 2014 at  5.5 million ( 5.5 million)

* Fair value of real estate portfolio amounts to  359 million

* Occupancy rate3 of the real estate portfolio reaches 95,3 pct on 31 March 2014

* Financial result (excluding. Changes in fair value - IAS 39) amounts to -  1.0 million (-  1.2 million)

* Q1 net result of property investment fund vastned retail belgium amounts to  3.5 million ( 4.7 million)